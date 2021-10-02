IT's Jaeden Martell Has Signed On To Star In A New Stephen King Adaptation

We seem to be experiencing something of a renaissance for Stephen King - not that the celebrated, bestselling author’s career was in need of a revival, but some of the horror movies inspired by his work did. One of these many new adaptations that is currently in the works is a theatrical version of Salem’s Lot, which is based on the 1975 novel set in a small town in Maine (as per tradition for King stories) and serves as the author’s own take on vampire lore. Fans have been keeping a close eye on all the major updates surrounding the upcoming Salem’s Lot movie and we have compiled them all in one place below, starting with when a good time to grab a crucifix, a wooden stake, and some garlic would be.

