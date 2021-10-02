CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

IT's Jaeden Martell Has Signed On To Star In A New Stephen King Adaptation

By Katherine Webb
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When IT: Chapter One was released in 2017, it marked a high point in what has been a years-long renaissance of Stephen King adaptations. The film, based on the horror master’s 1986 novel, worked especially well thanks to the strong performances from its young ensemble. Now, Jaeden Martell, who played the Losers Club’s leader Bill Denbrough, is taking on another King adaptation -- a terrifying short story about the dangers of trying to communicate with the dead.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Salem's Lot: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation

We seem to be experiencing something of a renaissance for Stephen King - not that the celebrated, bestselling author’s career was in need of a revival, but some of the horror movies inspired by his work did. One of these many new adaptations that is currently in the works is a theatrical version of Salem’s Lot, which is based on the 1975 novel set in a small town in Maine (as per tradition for King stories) and serves as the author’s own take on vampire lore. Fans have been keeping a close eye on all the major updates surrounding the upcoming Salem’s Lot movie and we have compiled them all in one place below, starting with when a good time to grab a crucifix, a wooden stake, and some garlic would be.
MOVIES
Westport News

Stephen King film to be set at Norwalk's Lockwood Mansion

NORWALK — The Netflix film adaptation of Stephen King’s novella “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” will begin filming at Norwalk’s Lockwood Mathews Mansion in late October. The novella, released as part of a collection of short stories in King’s 2020 book “If It Bleeds,” is summarized as the story of a young boy who works for an elderly man and purchases that man a cellphone.
NORWALK, CT
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Has A One-Word Review For Malignant, And He Is 100 Percent Correct

If you have not yet seen James Wan's Malignant, your spooky season thus far in 2021 is lacking. Following the director's run of hauntings and blockbusters, he has returned to his grimy, twist-filled roots with the movie, and it makes for a fantastically horrific experience. I explain as much in my four-star review of the film (which is totally spoiler-free), but you don't have to take my word for it that it's great. Also very much a fan of the new horror flick is genre legend Stephen King, who just recently caught up with the feature.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Donald Sutherland & Jaeden Martell To Star In Netflix Movie – Talesbuzz

Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell are set for the Blumhouse, Ryan Murphy, Netflix production Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, based on the short story by Stephen King. Production begins this month with an eye on streaming 2022. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is from the latest collection...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lee Hancock
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jaeden Martell
Person
Donald Sutherland
Empire

Pilou Asbæk Joins Stephen King Adaptation Salem's Lot

The cameras are cranking now, but the latest Stephen King adaptation to head into production isn't done announcing cast members. Game Of Thrones veteran Pilou Asbæk has nabbed a core role. Gary Dauberman, who has form with King after writing both the more recent It adaptations, scripted the new movie...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Foxx Wants To Reboot A Stephen King Classic

Jamie Foxx has to be viewed as one of the most versatile performers of the modern era, based on the sheer diversity of his accomplishments over the last three decades. He’s an Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning actor that’s equally comfortable working in drama, action or comedy, a Grammy-winning musician with five studio albums under his belt, as well as a successful comedian that’s performed sellout stand-up tours and proven adept at both the sitcom and sketch aspects of the genre.
CELEBRITIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Heading To Netflix

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one, yet another horror tale from Stephen King will land on Netflix courtesy of Blumhouse Productions. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone–a novella from the horror master’s latest bestselling collection If It Bleeds–will be brought to small-screen life by writer/director John Lee Hancock, as reported by Deadline, with an eye toward a 2022 debut date on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adaptations#The Losers Club#Adult Swim
CinemaBlend

Adapting Stephen King's Misery: A Number One Fan Look Back At The Brilliant 1990 Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. On one fateful day in the late 1980s, producer Andrew Scheinman found himself in an airport with time to kill and the need to find reading material for an upcoming flight. Perusing the bookshelves in one of the shops, he came upon a hardcover copy of Misery by Stephen King. It was a title that stuck out if not at least in part because Scheinman had just recently had a hand in making Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me – an adaptation of King’s novella “The Body” that wound up being a massive critical and box office success. The filmmaker purchased the novel, and he dove head first into the brilliantly tense tale of author Paul Sheldon and his #1 Fan/psychotic captor, Annie Wilkes.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

New Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ Casts Three Child Actors

James Wan is producing a new take on Stephen King‘s vampire story Salem’s Lot for Warner Bros. and New Line, with Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home) attached to write the script and also direct the film. THR brings us some new casting news tonight, with Jordan Preston Carter, Nicholas Crovetti and Cade Woodward all signing on.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Movie Has Added A Jessica Jones Actor For A Key Role

In the last month or so, Gary Dauberman's upcoming big screen adaptation of Salem's Lot has been hard at work assembling the vampire hunting team at the heart of the Stephen King story. First we learned about who will be playing Ben Mears – namely Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman – and since then we've learned that the ensemble will also include Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Bill Camp as Matthew Burke, and Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody. We're still waiting to learn who will be playing teenage monster expert/horror enthusiast Mark Petrie, but today we have the news that an actor has been selected to play the role of Father Donald Callahan.
SALEM, MO
metv.com

Are these episodes of Kolchak: The Night Stalker or Stephen King novels?

In April 1974, a young writer named Stephen King published his debut novel, Carrie. It would be the first of many creepy, gripping and sometimes downright strange stories written by one of the most prolific authors of all time. Speaking of creepy and strange, five months after Carrie first came...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Jason Blum Reveals the Stephen King Story He'd Love to Adapt

For more than four decades, Stephen King stories have been terrifying audiences, many of which have gone on to be brought to life for feature films. Producer Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions is currently developing new adaptations of Firestarter and Christine, both of which have previously been adapted, with the filmmaker also admitting that he'd love to develop a new take on King's 1979 novel The Dead Zone. The novel was previously brought to life by director David Cronenberg in 1983 for a feature film, in addition to being developed into a TV series that debuted in 2002 and ran for six seasons.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Sutherland, Martell Join Stephen King Film

Donald Sutherland (“The Hunger Games”) and Jaeden Martell (“Knives Out”) have signed on for the leading roles in the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” for Blumhouse Productions and Netflix. Boasting a “Stand By Me”-style tone and taken from King’s 2020 novella “If It Bleeds,”...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy