IT's Jaeden Martell Has Signed On To Star In A New Stephen King Adaptation
When IT: Chapter One was released in 2017, it marked a high point in what has been a years-long renaissance of Stephen King adaptations. The film, based on the horror master’s 1986 novel, worked especially well thanks to the strong performances from its young ensemble. Now, Jaeden Martell, who played the Losers Club’s leader Bill Denbrough, is taking on another King adaptation -- a terrifying short story about the dangers of trying to communicate with the dead.www.cinemablend.com
