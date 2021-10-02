Daredevil Fans Are Hyped After Marvel Reboot Rumors

What If…? decided to bring back a beloved villain this week and fans are upset the voice actor didn't return as well. "What If Ultron Won?" sees the twisted machine take on the Avengers again, but without James Spader's voice menacing at them. It's been a bit of a storyline along What If…?'s run that some of Marvel's biggest actors regularly appear and some do not. With an actor of Spader's pedigree, it's hard to be completely bummed. But, that isn't going to stop some of the fans out there from being disappointed. A lot of the regular Avengers were absent for this particular adventure. That doesn't mean it wasn't fun Jeffery Wright really got a chance to shine this week as The Watcher finally stepped into the spotlight. However, it seems prescient that all the previous characters will have their part to play in the finale next week. Check out what people had to say about Ultron being a bit different this time down below.

