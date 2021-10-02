CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daredevil Fans Are Hyped After Marvel Reboot Rumors

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors of a Daredevil reboot are exploding on social media and the fans are having a field day. A report from Daniel Richtman is making the rounds and the #SaveDaredevil crowd has to be amped up by these rumors. Basically, people who loved Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vicent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk would be getting the biggest gift imaginable. If that weren't enough, there's talk of both Cox appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin popping up in Hawkeye. So, it would be open season for Netflix fans. Daniel Richtman has also spoken about a possible solo Daredevil project on his Patreon. Could that be another thing to look forward to in the near future? As the No Way Home trailer showed, things are going to get kind of crazy with these stories as we proceed. Check out some of the wild speculation down below:

comicbook.com

wegotthiscovered.com

Meryl Streep Rumored To Be In Talks For Marvel Role

When it comes to naming the greatest actresses of all-time, not just the modern era, Meryl Streep is never too far away from the forefront of the conversation. The living legend has won three Academy Awards from a mind-boggling 21 nominations, while her trophy cabinet also includes two BAFTAs, nine Golden Globes, three Emmys and much more.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Reportedly Making Marvel Return In “Core Role”

Ever since Netflix’s Daredevil series, based on the popular Marvel Comics character Matt Murdock/Daredevil, was canceled in 2018, Marvel fans have been clamoring for more of actor Charlie Cox and the rest of the cast. Some viewers are convinced they saw Murdock in the long-awaited first trailer for Spider-Man: No...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Confused By Blade Release Date Report

Marvel fans woke up to a post from the company's India Twitter account that said Blade would be releasing next year. Now, people are trying to understand if it was a mistake or an honest to goodness reveal. In the text of the now-deleted post, they wrote, "The universe is getting bigger. Ready or not, here they come." In the proposed release dates there was Eternals this November, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March of next year, Thor: Love and Thunder in May 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters in July, Blade in October, and The Marvels to round out the slate. Fans have received word on all those other movies being placed in similar positions. But, Blade has Bassam Tariq set as a director and Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is aboard to pen the MCU tale. So, the details are very very scant at this time. Check out the chaos down below:
MOVIES

