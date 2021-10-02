CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas filmmakers working on documentary about Memphis’ Rendezvous restaurant

An old-time coal chute and a man named Charlie Vergos changed dining in Memphis and throughout the South almost six decades ago. In 1948, Vergos co-owned Wimpy’s, a “three and meat” restaurant in Memphis. When the owners couldn’t agree on how to run the business, Vergos opened a sandwich and beer shop in the basement of the same building which was across the alley from the world-famous Peabody Hotel.

