TV Series

Demon Slayer Season 2 to Stream With Funimation and Crunchyroll

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of Demon Slayer is set to be one of the biggest batch of episodes landing in the medium of anime this fall, with the first episode of the Mugen Train Arc arriving on October 10th. With Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke once again grabbing their weapons to battle against the insane supernatural forces seeking to eat humanity one at a time, the second season which will be covering the story of the first feature-length film of the Shonen series, as well as the Entertainment District Arc, will be hitting two of the biggest anime streaming services.

