Demon Slayer Season 2 to Stream With Funimation and Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer's second season is set to start early next month, but before diving into the story of the Entertainment District Arc, it will be recapping the first feature-length film of the Shonen franchise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. While the television series will be using animation from the movie that was produced by the same studio responsible for the show, Ufotable, it will also be adding in some new animation to perhaps further explore the Arc. Now, the franchise has revealed how many episodes will make up the television version of the Mugen Train as fans wait to dive in.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO