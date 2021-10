Construction in front of Carter County High School and Ekalaka Elementary is completed and the various school offices have moved into their new locations. This week, traffic flow before and after school resumed as normal. In the morning, all students should enter through the doors that used to be the main entrance to the high school. All visitors and late students will need to enter either school through the main offices. After 8:10 a.m., all traffic will need to enter through the new entrance in the center between the schools. This includes parents, late students, and all other visitors.

EKALAKA, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO