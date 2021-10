Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It might only be preseason, but it was the second to last preseason game and the Canadiens looked unconvincing to say the least. In the 1st period alone, the Habs allowed the Leafs to take 22 shots on Samuel Montembeault. At one point, the new Habs goaltender reminded me of Ron Tugnutt when he allowed the Nordiques to draw 3-3 after facing 76 shots from the Bruins. Toronto’s power play was incredibly fast and whoever was on the ice for Montreal just couldn’t keep up. Whether it was young guys (like Fairbrother getting lost on Romanov’s side of the ice) or vets (like Wideman…good on the power play, but what a defensive liability…he reminds me of Gustafsson last playoffs) the result was the same.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO