The 2 pressing questions from the Assembly circus

If all you had to go on was the past two weeks of marathon meetings on Anchorage’s proposed mask mandate, you would likely rate the chances that Mayor Dave Bronson and the Assembly could agree on any issue — let alone one as high-profile and divisive as homelessness — at near zero. For dozens of hours of public hearings, the deep mistrust between the mayor and Assembly has been on full display as administration officials have argued procedural points and the Assembly has heard from a ceaseless stream of public commenters — clearly aligned with Bronson’s no-mask stance, and receiving direction to drag out testimony and stall the potential adoption of a mandate. It’s hard to recall when, if ever, the Assembly and a new mayor have been so at odds this soon after the election.

1 DAY AGO