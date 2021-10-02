CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

The 2 pressing questions from the Assembly circus

By Anchorage Daily News editorial board
Anchorage Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy any measure, the seemingly never-ending stream of vitriol at the Anchorage Assembly’s mask mandate debate over the past week was a depressing spectacle. If you showed up in person or tuned in to the livestream Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening, you were witness to an hours-long hatefest that displayed just how degraded our politics has become, even at the local level. After watching the proceedings for any length of time, two questions were sure to come to mind: “How did we come to this?” and “Can it possibly get worse?”

