Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage" To Bring The Bulls Vibes: First Look

Since 1984, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has been a fan favorite. It is the first signature shoe that Michael Jordan ever wore, and over the past 37 years, it has become an iconic piece of footwear. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the shoe has received a plethora of colorways over the last few decades. There are plenty of great models to choose from, and next year, fans will be getting even more fantastic shoes to choose from.