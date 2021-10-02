See Durand Jones & the Indications Bring Retro-Soul Grooves to 'CBS Mornings'

Olivia Rodrigo appeared on CBS Sunday Morning — from the childhood bedroom where she wrote many of what became her hits — to discuss her meteoric rise over the past year, her new album Sour and going to therapy. CBS’ Tracy Smith first gave viewers a rundown of Rodrigo’s career so far, noting how the singer’s singles are often tales of teenage breakups. “I’ve always been obsessed with heartbreak songs. I wrote heartbreak songs before I ever had a boyfriend, honestly,” Rodrigo said. “I’ve always been obsessed with that feeling. There’s nothing more painful that being in that feeling of loss.” As for...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO