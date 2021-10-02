See Durand Jones & the Indications Bring Retro-Soul Grooves to 'CBS Mornings'
Durand Jones and the Indications brought their retro-soul grooves to CBS Mornings for the show’s latest “Saturday Sessions.”. For the performance, the soul revivalists from Indiana showcased three tracks off their recently released LP Private Space, “Witchoo,” “Love Will Work It Out” and “The Way That I Do,” the latter two the first singles the Indications released from their pandemic and politically inspired album.www.greenwichtime.com
Comments / 0