The Navy will christen the future USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, during a 10:30 a.m. ET ceremony in Bath, Maine, Oct. 2. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, will deliver the keynoteaddress at the ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; the Honorable Mike McCord, Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller); and Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, as well as the Honorable Janet Mills, Governor of Maine; U.S. Sen. Angus King, of Maine; U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, of Maine’s 1st District; and U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, of Michigan’s 9th District.

BATH, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO