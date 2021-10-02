Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rudy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Van Buren... Cedarville Mountainburg... Alma Mulberry... Dyer Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Concord Shibley... Locke Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 4 and 21. Interstate 540 near mile marker 1. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0