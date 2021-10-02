CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMAC Names New Arts Ambassador

Cover picture for the articleLisa Bergh has been named as Southwest Minnesota Arts Council’s new Arts Ambassador for its North region, which covers the counties of: Big Stone, Swift, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, and Meeker. The Arts Ambassadors are a new initiative to build relationships, connections and networks with groups and communities that SMAC has not been successful in serving or reaching, including people of color, the LGBTQ community, and artists with disabilities. Bergh currently serves as the art instructor for Ridgewater College in Hutchinson. She served as the Executive Director for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts for six years.

