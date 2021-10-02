CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we’re watching in Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake

By RSL Soapbox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the season starts to wind down, Real Salt Lake have just seven games left to play in the 2021 regular season. This afternoon, they take on a struggling Austin FC. Anthony Precourt’s new team started play in the league this season and it has not been easy going for them as they’ve won just six games this season and are averaging 0.81 points per game. RSL bounced back from the Timbers loss with a win over the Galaxy, today is a chance for them to gain an important three points.

How to Watch Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Odds, game thread

Today’s match is a big one. Sure, Austin FC may be the far inferior squad, on paper. They are also one of three teams left on the LA Galaxy’s schedule that already know their postseason position, will be on the outside looking in. Which is why this match is so important for the Galaxy.
Real Salt Lake hosts Los Angeles, aims for 6th straight home victory

LA Galaxy (11-10-5) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-10-6) Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +100, Los Angeles +258, Draw +275; over/under is 5.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts Los Angeles trying for its sixth home victory in a row. Real Salt Lake...
Real Salt Lake Re-Appoints Trey Fitz-Gerald As Director Of Communications

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Legendary Real Salt Lake member Trey Fitz-Gerald has returned to the club and takes over as the Director of Communications. “I am excited to be back officially,” Fitz-Gerald told Andy Munoz of KSL Sports & The RSL Show. “Obviously everyone knows how much this club has meant to me, Utah has been my home for the past 17 years and I am excited for what we think is going to be a new era for Real Salt Lake,” he added.
WATCH: Extra time volley gives Real Salt Lake the win over the Galaxy

SALT LAKE CITY — A 95th-minute goal from Anderson Julio gave Real Salt Lake three points on Wednesday in a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy. With the win, Real moves to fifth place in the West. The team now has a chance to potentially secure a top-four spot which would yield a round-one home […]
Match Report presented by Bob's Discount Furniture: LA Galaxy fall to Real Salt Lake on the road

A 95th-minute goal from Anderson Julio rescued all three points for Real Salt Lake in a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy at Rio Tinto Stadium Wednesday evening. RSL are refusing to bow out of the MLS Audi Playoff race, winning three out of their last four matches, including two impressive wins over the Seattle Sounders and now, the Galaxy. LA's continued slide sees them winless in their past eight matches ahead of Sunday's massive upcoming clash against rivals LAFC in this season's third edition of El Trafico.
Real Salt Lake Rollercoaster Continues

In the thick of the playoff hunt, with opportunities to pick up points growing more scarce by the week, Real Salt Lake looked to continue a run of home field excellence on Sept. 18 against the Seattle Sounders, and took a trip to Portland for their second match of the season against the Timbers.
Real Salt Lake Hosts LA Galaxy First-Ever Hispanic Heritage Night

HERRIMAN, Utah (Tuesday, September 28, 2021) – Real Salt Lake returns home to Rio Tinto Stadium to welcome the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, September 29 for the Club’s first-ever Hispanic Heritage Night. Kickoff from Sandy is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast live on KMYU and...
LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Real Salt Lake

Ahead of a weekend where the LA Galaxy are due to celebrate the greatest American player of all-time, winner of three MLS Cups with the Galaxy, the thing that the Galaxy miss most about Landon Donovan are his assists. The Galaxy had no issues attacking in waves against Real Salt Lake. They were practically camped out in RSL’s final third. However, the final key pass eluded them. Be it a great dribble, be it a final cross, be it a squared ball (and to be fair, some emergency defending from RSL and great goalkeeping) — nothing resulted in a goal.
Galaxy meet Real Salt Lake, each with something to prove

The Los Angeles Galaxy are mired in a seven-match winless stretch and Real Salt Lake is coming off a crushing defeat as the two Western Conference teams tangle on Wednesday night at Sandy, Utah. The Galaxy have dropped into fifth place in the West due to the 0-4-3 slide that...
Real Salt Lake Interim Manager Pablo Mastroeni Details Coaching Philosophy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake interim manager Pablo Mastroeni has detailed his coaching philosophy during his press conference ahead of the blockbuster midweek fixture against LA Galaxy. Mastroeni was asked about his training philosophy and in particular, the traits that he is trying to instill within his...
Galaxy falls to Real Salt Lake on late goal as winless streak reaches 8

SANDY, Utah — Anderson Julio scored on a breakaway in the 95th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the slumping Galaxy on Wednesday night. The Galaxy (11-11-5, 38 points) had its winless run extended to eight matches, while Salt Lake (11-10-6, 39 points) won for the third time in its last four games and edged past the Galaxy in the Western Conference standings.
What to know before Austin FC’s kickoff at Colorado

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No matter what Austin FC does as a franchise, April 24, 2021 will hold a special place in their history. That was the date of the club’s first-ever win and it happened in Denver with a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Verde returns to Dick’s Sporting...
Real Salt Lake To Host Chicharito, LA Galaxy In Crucial Midweek Fixture

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake returns home to the RioT after a resounding loss to Portland to host the LA Galaxy in a blockbuster Western Conference fixture. Real Salt Lake currently finds themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference, while the Galaxy sits just two points ahead in the fifth position.
The Knee Jerk: RSL vs Austin FC

RSL had ten, maybe fifteen, minutes of quality soccer this afternoon. Then there was atrocious passing, poor midfield control, and a lot of turnovers. A defense that continues to disappoint. All against the Western Conference’s worst team with no realistic playoff hopes. Mastoeni made some decent substitutions that almost put...
HOW TO WATCH: FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC | 10.2.21

The match will be also be streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish for viewers outside the DFW and FCDTV Network markets. (ESPN+ blackout restrictions apply)*. *FC Dallas is proud to partner with TXA21 and EstrellaTV 29 as the club’s official television home in the Dallas/Fort Worth market as well as affiliates throughout the FCDTV Network. As the club returns to play, matches will be televised in DFW on TXA21 and on KCPN (Amarillo) and KMYL (Lubbock). Fans and viewers in those markets who do not have access to a cable provider, can watch all matches are free via an antenna on TXA21, KCPN, KMYL and KTPN or stream on virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPD) such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live as well as on FCDallas.com/Stream.Fans outside of the DFW, Amarillo, and Lubbock markets, can watch them on ESPN+ ($5.99 a month). Except for those FC Dallas regular season matches that are televised nationally, all live, locally broadcast matches will be blacked out in DFW and in all FCDTV Network markets on ESPN+.
