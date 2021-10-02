What we’re watching in Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake
As the season starts to wind down, Real Salt Lake have just seven games left to play in the 2021 regular season. This afternoon, they take on a struggling Austin FC. Anthony Precourt’s new team started play in the league this season and it has not been easy going for them as they’ve won just six games this season and are averaging 0.81 points per game. RSL bounced back from the Timbers loss with a win over the Galaxy, today is a chance for them to gain an important three points.www.chatsports.com
