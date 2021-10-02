CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Looks Ready for Battle in a Spiked Richard Quinn Trench Coat

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is ready to storm the Bastille in her edgy Paris look. The rapper continued her surprise post-baby tour of Paris Fashion Week at the Balenciaga office in Paris Thursday. She stepped out in an ankle-length black leather by Richard Quinn, covered in studs, featuring spikes on the shoulders and cuffs, and cinched with a matching leather belt, which she paired with Rick Owens platform boots.

