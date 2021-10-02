Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receives Pfizer booster shot

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (R) leaves after a House Democratic Caucus meeting with President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol October 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden called the meeting in order to push through an impasse with his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Photo credit Alex Wong/Getty Images

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Congressional Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the latest Americans to get their coronavirus booster shot.

The progressive Democrat representing parts of Queens and the Bronx posted a selfie showing off a bandage on her shoulder where she received the booster on Friday.

“My side effects from the first 2 shots have largely been sore arm and day-after fatigue. Right now my arm is sore again,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “But I am not as tired as I was the last time. We’ll see tomorrow.”

The Food & Drug Administration has so far approved the booster for specific populations: anyone above the age of 65 as well as those older than 18 who have “frequent institutional or occupational exposure” that puts them at a high risk of infection.

AOC, 31, told the New York Post she fits the qualifications as a member of Congress who meets at work in person — and that she wanted to raise awareness of eligibility for young people at high-risk jobs.

“I consulted with the House Physician about whether I should take the booster now or wait. His recommendation was that due to the high levels of community and member exposure in my work and because I am over nine months from my second shot, I should take the booster,” Ocasio-Cortez told the paper.

“Many people do not know yet that young people are eligible in these circumstances so it’s a good way to get the word out,” she said.

AOC joins the likes of President Joe Biden, 78, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 79, who both received their booster jabs recently.