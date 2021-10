TULARE - The Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 50-18 drubbing of the Britton-Hecla Braves Friday in Tulare. The Patriots, ranked No. 5 in the most recent Class 9B media poll, brought their record to 5-2 with the victory. Erik Salmen led the way for the Patriots, with 12 carries for 159 yards on the ground along with a pair of rushing scores. He also ran back an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO