Here's A Reminder Why The Porsche Carrera GT Is One Of The Greatest

By Michael Butler
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Those who know and love Porsche cars will appreciate the name "Carrera." It's the name you'll find plastered on the back of the Porsche 911, but what happens when you drop the 911 and add the letters G and T? You get one of the most capable, and beautiful supercars of all time. Some say that the Porsche Carrera GT is a dangerous car to drive, and we all know what happened to Fast and Furious legend Paul Walker, but there is something truly special about this car, and in the following video we're given a reminder of why we love it so much.

