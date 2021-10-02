Richland County to vote on start of $40 million public safety complex
The Richland County Council will vote Tuesday whether to finance a $40 million public safety complex. If approved, the complex would include a new 911 call center, a lab for analyzing criminal evidence, and offices for the pardon, probation and parole department. The new facilities would be in Columbia Place Mall at 7201 Two Notch Road, according to the council’s agenda. To pay for the project, the county would issue a bond, in effect borrowing the money.www.thestate.com
Comments / 0