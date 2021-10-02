Kansas State vs Oklahoma: Open Game Thread

Well as much fun as the first three weeks were, the Kansas State Wildcats fell back to Earth, hard, in week four. It was the first road game of the season for K-State, and the Wildcats looked shell-shocked like most teams have this season in their first road game. The offense had trouble moving the ball, and the defense had trouble stopping the ball. About the only unit that consistently did well last weekend was the punt unit. Yeah, it was that kind of night.