Seattle’s defense opened the season with a good showing against the Colts, but they have not been as effective the last two weeks as they were in Week One. The Titans scored 24 points after halftime of their Week Two overtime win and the Vikings scored six of the first seven times they had the ball in Sunday’s 30-17 victory. The Vikings converted 9-of-14 third downs in that win and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that “we’re in a little bit of a spell here where we haven’t gotten the football away from our opponents enough.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO