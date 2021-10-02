The outlook for October 2021 leans mild and dry for Colorado

October's weather pattern may not shift much from what we saw in September. For Colorado that means drier and warmer than average conditions are most probable. For September, we recorded a drier and warmer month than average. In looking at October, precipitation and temperatures are most tied to the AMO, MJO, PDO and PNA. In the past few decades, 2017 most closely matches the ocean and teleconnections that we have currently. 2017 was 0.42" drier than average for Colorado and 0.2° warmer than.