Leeds trust it will be seventh time lucky as they pursue their first league win of the season, at the expense of Watford, but Marcelo Bielsa has cautioned against excessive optimism. “Watford are a solid team,” said Bielsa, who will, once again, be without the injured Patrick Bamford in attack. “They are combative with players of experience that fundamentally complicate the development of the players of the opponents. And they have forwards who are quick, who can surprise you and give a good complement to the defensive aspect.” Louise Taylor.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO