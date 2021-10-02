CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Diana Rocks Out in New Netflix Musical Clip

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiana: The Musical hit Netflix on October 1, and we were not ready for a musical about the royals. This new clip features Diana trying her best to fit the royal image — however, she can’t help but bust a move. After changing costumes via tear-away dress, Diana is lifted up onto a stage and rocks out on the cello, but not without a little stage-dive action.

brides.com

Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana at the Premiere of "No Time to Die"

All eyes were on Kate Middleton yesterday when she arrived at the London premiere of the latest James Bond installment in a stunning sparkling gown alongside Prince William. And not only did her dazzling ensemble turn heads on the No Time to Die red carpet, but it also drew comparisons to a similar dress Princess Diana once wore to a different James Bond premiere.
nickiswift.com

What Is Princess Diana's Connection To Bridgerton?

Netflix's hit period drama "Bridgerton" tells the steamy story of the relationship between socialite Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) during the Regency Era in the United Kingdom, per Collider. Although the characters are fictional, the series is based on an actual era in Britain. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen put meticulous detail into the set and costume designs to capture that time in England. For Van Dusen, developing accurate costumes was more than simply relaying an aesthetic. "The women, they were clad in all of these incredibly restrictive clothes, and they were literally tied into their corsets, but they still wanted to bust out of them and find their agency," he told Collider after the show's release in December 2020.
actionnewsnow.com

'Diana: The Musical' brings the stage to Netflix, but 'The Crown' hangs over its head

After splendid presentations of "Hamilton" and "Come From Away" brought theater into homes via other streamers, Netflix adds to the act with a bonus, offering "Diana: The Musical" prior to its stage debut. But other productions, including Netflix's own The Crown," loom large over this vibrant but oft-told tale, dutifully recounting Princess Diana's story through a less-than-memorable assortment of songs.
Decider

‘Diana: The Musical’ Is Now Streaming on Netflix Ahead of It’s Broadway Debut

Prince William and Prince Harry Slam BBC's Princess Diana Interview: "Our Mother Lost Her Life Because of This" While you count down the days until you can watch Kristen Stewart play Princess Diana in Spencer, Netflix has some new Diana content you can watch right now: Diana The Musical, a filmed recording of the stage musical that will open on Broadway in November.
celebritypage.com

WATCH: Hollywood's New Obsession With Princess Diana

Princess Diana's death in 1997 changed the world. 24 years later, Diana is being memorialized in A Netflix Special Presentation of the Broadway musical Diana: The Musical. Director Christopher Ashley had this to say about the special:. "What an amazing new opportunity to reach a broad worldwide audience and to...
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2021, Including ‘Diana: The Musical’ and ‘The Guilty’

The televised version of Diana: The Musical, which is coming to Broadway this fall, lands first at Netflix. Jeanna De Waal stars as the People’s Princess as she copes with cold royals and a husband in love with another woman. Diana has been an object of public fascination for decades, and that’s only intensified since her death in 1997. A filmed version of the stage production will start streaming before the musical opens in December at the Longacre Theater. Directed by Christopher Ashley, who won the Tony for Come From Away, Diana is choreographed by Kelly Devine (Come From Away).
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Diana: The Musical’ removes the gossamer around Princess Di

Haters like to attack musical theater for its unreality. No actual person would ever be that way — so over-the-top, so emotive — they say. Yet in “Diana: The Musical,” the art form works the opposite way on its protagonist, the Princess of Wales. Even during her too-brief life, Princess Di herself could seem unreal, as if always haloed by gauze or haze or the afterglow of flashbulbs. Time has only exacerbated that phenomenon, as the dated quality of photos and the fashion they depict further distance her from us plebeian well-wishers.
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Mayday,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ and more

With a structure resembling Dorothy’s parallel dream-world journey of “The Wizard of Oz,” “Mayday” tells the story of Ana (Grace Van Patten), a beleaguered waitress who wakes up on a remote island after experiencing an assault of some sort by the head waiter (Frano Maskovic) at the hotel where they both work. But other than the occasional bleed-through between universes — lines of dialogue from the real world crop up in Ana’s PTSD fantasyland — that’s where the “Oz” similarities end. Our heroine finds herself in a World War II-era setting, taken in by a trio of women warriors who live in a grounded German U-boat while doing battle with … all men — many of whom are lured to their deaths, as if by sirens of Greek myth. “They’re not even in uniform,” Ana tells the group’s leader, Marsha (Mia Goth), after Marsha orders Ana to shoot at an encampment of sleeping soldiers. “We don’t know what side they’re on.” (To which Marsha replies, “It’s all the same side.”) Writer-director Karen Cinorre, making her feature debut with this feminist fable, has a great eye and a strong sense of style, but her storytelling skills need sharpening. Marsha, as it turns out, may be the real villain here, as Ana searches for another way to heal the hurt she and the other women have suffered — other than by killing everyone with a Y chromosome. But what path that might be is a little unclear. Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.
Roger Ebert

Diana: The Musical

Among the many cultural casualties of the coronavirus was “Diana: The Musical,” which had just begun previews in March 2020 when the pandemic hit, closing the curtains and turning off the lights on Broadway. It’s finally making its way back on stage this fall, but before then, you can watch a filmed version of the production on Netflix—something you may want to do only if you’re a Diana completist.
thefocus.news

Diana The Musical soundtrack shines as show hits Netflix to mixed reviews

Diana: The Musical has hit Netflix to mixed reviews before resuming shows on Broadway. One thing that has been a success, is the soundtrack. Due to the coronavirus pandemic Diana: The Musical has been on standstill for more than a year. However, if you’re missing the theatre then this stage-to-screen production is one to watch.
NBC News

Netflix's 'Diana: The Musical' could be Broadway's ticket to a comeback

Since the original Broadway musical “Showboat” opened almost 100 years ago, the genre has always thrived on love stories. Given this well-documented history, “Diana: The Musical” seems almost a perversion of the archetype — an anti-love story starring a girl who wanted to believe in the fairy tale only to discover it fleeting. As a streaming special, “Diana: The Musical” almost works. As a Broadway offering, it’s a solid C, too schlocky to hit the emotional highs, and in desperate need of a better ending.
townandcountrymag.com

The Inside Story of How Diana: The Musical Brought the Late Princess to Broadway and Beyond

Jeanna de Waal is used to waiting. She first landed the title role in Diana: The Musical, which explores the life story of the late Princess of Wales, almost five years ago, beginning with a 2017 workshop at Vassar College’s Powerhouse Theater, which was followed by a run at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2019. The show’s Broadway debut at the Longacre Theater was scheduled for March 31 of 2020—but Diana made it through only nine preview performances before Broadway was shuttered. Weeks turned into months, but de Waal remained optimistic.
tvinsider.com

‘Sopranos’ Prequel, ‘Seinfeld’ Lands on Netflix, CBS’ Friday Lineup, ‘Diana’ Musical and a ‘Maid’s Life on Netflix, Horror Via Lego ‘Star Wars’ and Eli Roth

The game of streaming musical chairs brings the immortal Seinfeld to Netflix. HBO Max sheds light on Tony Soprano’s origins in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. CBS launches its new Friday lineup, now including S.W.A.T. Before it opens on Broadway, a musical about Diana bows on Netflix, which also presents a sobering series about a Maid struggling in poverty. As a Halloween curtain raiser, Disney+ offers the whimsical Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, while AMC launches a third season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror.
