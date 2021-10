The Canadiens’ inspirational Stanley Cup run seems like it happened about a million years ago. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It was almost three months ago. It all ended on July 7 with the Tampa Bay Lightning squeaking out a 1-0 win in Game 5 of the final to win their second consecutive championship. Since then, so much has changed for the Habs and it’s going to be a very different team that takes to the ice at the Scotiabank Arena Oct. 13 to face off against those noted playoff losers, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO