Amanda Lawrence Set World Records In Deadlift, Squat and Total at 2021 IPF World Championships
Amanda Lawrence has just claimed three new powerlifting world records in the 84kg/185 lbs weight category, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at IPF (International Powerlifting Federation) World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Halmstad, Sweden. Lawrence powered through an IPF raw world record 243.5kg/536.8 lbs squat and IPF raw world record 260.5kg/574 lbs deadlift. While her bench press performance was not a world record, it was enough to give her a 636.5kg/1403 lbs total, another world record.fitnessvolt.com
