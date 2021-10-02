Have Laws Designed to Stop Pirates Kept Up With the Times?

When you think of pirates on the high seas, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Do you hearken back to the Caribbean of a few centuries ago, or does your mind go to the ubiquitous “I’m the captain now” meme taken from the 2013 film Captain Phillips? Pop culture tends to lean towards the former, with an upcoming HBO Max series using the more classical era of piracy as its setting. But just as technology has evolved since the 17th and 18th centuries, so too have the methods by which nations attempt to stop pirates. Or so you’d think.