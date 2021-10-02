CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Have Laws Designed to Stop Pirates Kept Up With the Times?

By Tobias Carroll
InsideHook
InsideHook
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you think of pirates on the high seas, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Do you hearken back to the Caribbean of a few centuries ago, or does your mind go to the ubiquitous “I’m the captain now” meme taken from the 2013 film Captain Phillips? Pop culture tends to lean towards the former, with an upcoming HBO Max series using the more classical era of piracy as its setting. But just as technology has evolved since the 17th and 18th centuries, so too have the methods by which nations attempt to stop pirates. Or so you’d think.

www.insidehook.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#International Laws#Evolution#Piracy#Times#Hbo#Literary Hub#European
The Independent

Black mother wins $2m payout from police who pulled her from car, beat her and seized her child for no reason

Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials. The agreement was reached on Monday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.In a statement, Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorised Rickia Young, her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
discoverestevan.com

One of Four Men Wanted on Human Trafficking In Custody

One of the four men wanted on charges connected to human trafficking has turned himself in, while the other three remain at large. The RCMP reported Friday that Kenny Jouthe had turned himself in at the Provincial Court in Saskatoon. He was wanted on a warrant that had been issued in June by the Saskatchewan RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime North Unit. The warrants were issued as part of an 18-month investigation into a suspected human trafficking group operating across western Canada with strong ties to Saskatchewan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
NewsOne

Success Of ‘BMF’ Draws Attention To Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s Prison Sentence

The success of “BMF” on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and his brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy