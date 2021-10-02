SPECIAL DELIVERY: Social Status and Nike might have the best sneaker of the year

There have been a number of good sneakers that have come out in 2021. You could list them all.

The Union Jordan 4, the A Ma Maniere Jordan 3, the ‘What The Paul’ SB Dunks. And that’s just the top of the list.

But none of them feel quite as excellent as Social Status’ new Chocolate Milk Dunks from its new Free Lunch collection. These Dunks are incredible. The details are phenomenal. The materials are unmatched.

But what makes them even better is the story they come with.

They were inspired by the National School Lunch Act — the program that has provided children from low income households with free lunch for decades.

James Whitner, the designer of the shoe and the owner of Social Status, was one of those kids. And he’s using these sneakers to tell us that story.

You can hear more about it in this week’s episode of Special Delivery where Sykes and crew unbox the Chocolate Milk dunk.