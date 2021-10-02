CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky QB Will Levis apparently takes his coffee with mayonnaise

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis has some interesting eating habits, and when he shares them with the world, he tends to go viral.

Before the college football season started, Levis went viral for the unique way he eats bananas. He eats the whole unpeeled and particularly brown banana, and it blew fans’ minds.

Well, Levis — who has a 65.3 completion percentage and a 7-5 touchdown-interception ratio — is turning heads again for how he apparently takes his coffee. Not with sugar, cream, milk or some milk substitute. No.

According to the latest video he posted on his TikTok account — one with nearly 250,000 views at the time of this post — the Wildcats quarterback drinks his coffee with… mayonnaise.

Now, this could be a joke, or perhaps it’s a gimmick ahead of Kentucky’s game against No. 10 Florida on Saturday or maybe it’s purely for the excellent, gross #content.

In the video’s caption, he wrote:

“I have a very sophisticated pallet.”

It’s entirely possible Levis usually takes his coffee in a more traditional fashion, but it appears that at least once, he drank it with mayonnaise. And…

Top-25 2021 college football recruiting classes after National Signing Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJGXC_0cFEaqRe00

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
