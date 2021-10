A Madison man faces multiple charges following a disturbance in Dodgeville Friday night. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called about 11p to West Madison Street. After their investigation, officials arrested 38-year-old Brian Johnson. He’s been charged with suffocation-strangulation, threats to law enforcement, bail jumping, battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He was also placed under arrest on a hold thru the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Johnson was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on his charges and remains.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO