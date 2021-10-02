Letter: Congressional Democrats should tie infrastructure bill to voting rights
The Democrats in Congress and the Senate are locked in an internal struggle over the fate of both the infrastructure bill, which has already won support from Senate Republicans, and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which has no Republican support in either house. Progressive Democrats want to tie both bills together to force passage but are being stymied by House centrists who wish to slash important sections of the reconciliation bill and reduce its price tag. I believe a change of tactics is in order.www.ncadvertiser.com
Comments / 0