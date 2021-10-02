CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA to hold meetings on COVID-19 booster doses, vaccines for children

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVx0N_0cFEaSSK00
A member of the clergy receives a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at an event where community religious leaders from all faiths were given the vaccine to highlight awareness, at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration will hold three committee meetings this month on COVID-19 booster shots and vaccines for children.

The FDA announced Friday the two advisory committee meetings on the Jannsen and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and one related to Pfizer's anticipated request to the FDA to amend its emergency use authorization request to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine on children, 5-11.

The first two meetings on the booster shots will be held on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

During the second meeting, the committee will also hear a National Institute of Health presentation on the safety and efficacy of getting initial doses of one COVID-19 vaccine and later a booster dose of another manufacturer's shot.

The FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose for individuals 65 and older, those at high risk for severe COVID-19 and those whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to it puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19 on Sept. 22.

White House Coronavirus Response Team Coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday nearly 2 million U.S. residents received booster shots in the first week of eligibility.

The third meeting on Pfizer's anticipated request will be held Oct. 26.

"We know from our vast experience with our pediatric vaccines that children are not small adults, and we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of clinical trial data submitted in support of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine used in a younger pediatric population," Janet Woodcock, FDA's acting commissioner, said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid the country hitting the grim milestone of 700,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began Friday and concern about heading into the winter months.

Comments / 1

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#White House
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Single Test to Differentiate Between COVID-19, Flu, RSV

Samples for the test are isolated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs. Officials with the FDA have issued an emergency use authorization for PerkinElmer’s PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Panel 1 assay, a single test that can detect and differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Samples for the test are isolated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs.1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

NIH: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine generates long-lasting immune memory cells

LOS ANGELES - The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine represented strong immune memories of the novel coronavirus six months after receiving a second dose, according to a recent report from the National Institutes of Health. When NIH researchers discuss immune memories, they are referring to immune cells called T cells that retain...
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
193K+
Followers
41K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy