FDA to hold meetings on COVID-19 booster doses, vaccines for children

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration will hold three committee meetings this month on COVID-19 booster shots and vaccines for children.

The FDA announced Friday the two advisory committee meetings on the Jannsen and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and one related to Pfizer's anticipated request to the FDA to amend its emergency use authorization request to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine on children, 5-11.

The first two meetings on the booster shots will be held on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

During the second meeting, the committee will also hear a National Institute of Health presentation on the safety and efficacy of getting initial doses of one COVID-19 vaccine and later a booster dose of another manufacturer's shot.

The FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose for individuals 65 and older, those at high risk for severe COVID-19 and those whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to it puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19 on Sept. 22.

White House Coronavirus Response Team Coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday nearly 2 million U.S. residents received booster shots in the first week of eligibility.

The third meeting on Pfizer's anticipated request will be held Oct. 26.

"We know from our vast experience with our pediatric vaccines that children are not small adults, and we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of clinical trial data submitted in support of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine used in a younger pediatric population," Janet Woodcock, FDA's acting commissioner, said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid the country hitting the grim milestone of 700,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began Friday and concern about heading into the winter months.