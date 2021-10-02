CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Africans in Bundesliga wrap: Boateng and Hertha Berlin bow to Freiburg

By Prince Narkortu Teye
goal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ghana midfielder found himself on the losing side in league action in Germany. Kevin-Prince Boateng and Hertha Berlin suffered their fifth German Bundesliga defeat of the season with a 1-0 home loss to Freiburg on Saturday. Krzysztof was on target for the hosts but replies from Phillip Lienhart and...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Hertha Berlin backer losing patience with lack of progress

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s millionaire backer Lars Windhorst was meeting Prince Albert II of Monaco on a luxury yacht as his team was getting trounced 6-0 by Leipzig in the Bundesliga. It was the second successive heavy defeat Hertha suffered against one of the teams Windhorst wants to challenge as part of his vision of turning the club into one of Germany’s best. Hertha also lost 5-0 at Bayern Munich on Aug. 28. Windhorst says he was “shocked” after the game in Leipzig. It’s the latest in a series of signs that Windhorst is unhappy with Hertha’s lack of progress since he first began backing the club in June 2019.
SOCCER
KEYT

Tears as Freiburg wins its last game at Black Forest stadium

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg coach Christian Streich has shed tears and joined fans in the stand after his team beat Augsburg 3-0 in the Bundesliga. It was Freiburg’s last game in the scenic Dreisamstadion. The club’s senior team is moving after the international break to a new bigger stadium on the other side of the city. Streich climbed a barrier to access the stand behind one of the goals where he led supporters’ chants in front of his team sitting on the field. Streich has been in charge since December 2011 and has become a firm fan favorite. Bochum and Stuttgart drew 0-0 in the early game.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Mainz vs Union Berlin Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Mainz vs Union Berlin: Mainz will take on Union Berlin in the Matchday 7 of the Bundesliga 2021/22 season. Both teams are enjoying a decent tournament and will try to give their hardest in this encounter. Mainz vs Union Berlin Match Preview. Mainz have had a good Bundesliga 2021/22 season...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Brandt
Person
Ihlas Bebou
Person
Roberto Massimo
Person
Ishak Belfodil
Person
Nils Petersen
Person
Kevin Prince Boateng
goal.com

Italy v Belgium Live Commentary, 10/10/2021

That's all from us today folks, we hope you enjoyed the game!. It isn't the medal they wanted, but Italy secure the consolation prize in the Nations League, finishing third and Belgium fourth. Italy are in action next month against Switzerland in World Cup qualifying, while Belgium face Estonia. Italy...
SOCCER
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
goal.com

World Cup Qualifiers: Five weak areas Kenya must improve against Mali

The Harambee Stars host the Eagles on Sunday reeling after a humiliating 5-0 loss the same opponents earlier in the week. Goal lists departments the hosts must rectify to stand a chance of getting a positive result against the West Africans in the reverse fixture. ​Have clear communication channels. It...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africans#Freiburg#German#Ghanaian#Borussia Dortmund#Mercedez Benz Arena#Matchday#Mali#Togo#U21#European
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
goal.com

Argentina vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Argentina is undefeated so far in qualifying and is hoping to pick up another three points on the road to Qatar. Argentina hosts Uruguay looking to move one step closer to Qatar 2022 as World Cup qualifying continues in South America. Watch Argentina vs Uruguay on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City hope for boost in Haaland pursuit

Man City hope for boost in Haaland pursuit (Daily Star) Real Madrid target Simic signs new Red Bull Salzburg deal. Fiorentina have decided to trigger their option to extend Giacomo Bonaventura's contract, according to Corriere dello Sport. The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season but Fiorentina's clause...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
Country
Germany
goal.com

Colombia v Brazil Live Commentary, 10/10/2021

That concludes our commentary of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Brazil! We hope you’ve enjoyed it!. A lack of goals didn’t dampen the atmosphere in the ground as Colombia and Brazil play out a thrilling and exciting 0-0 draw in Barranquilla. The visitors came out of the second-half interval the better side, and had opportunities to take the lead - none better than Antony’s strike from six yards out which was dealt with expertly by Ospina. The Cafeteros for their part kept pace with the table toppers for the entire match, but their quality in the build-up was often let down by their inability to put the finishing touches on a move. Tite’s side drop points for the first time in qualification as a point takes them nine points ahead of second-place Argentina, while the draw keeps Colombia fifth for the moment.
SOCCER
goal.com

Hardest test yet ahead for Bafana Bafana?

A second win in a row for South Africa will naturally increase hopes that the 2010 hosts can qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next year. After a great start to the World Cup qualifiers for Bafana Bafana, the question now is whether Hugo Broos’ young guns can handle the weight of expectation.
FIFA
goal.com

'Harambee Stars' Firat on holiday in Kenya' - Ex-Tusker's Shollei

The retired defender has also said the Turkish coach cannot criticise the local FA for fear of contract termination. Former Kenya defender Sammy Shollei has claimed Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat is on holiday in the country and therefore cannot criticise the Football Kenya Federation management. Shollei made the claims...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Ali Daei to Sunil Chhetri - Who are the top 10 Asian international goalscorers?

Cristiano Ronaldo recently went passed Ali Daei's tally of 109 international goals... Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri is currently the second-highest active Asian goalscorer and the fourth-highest Asian scorer of all-time with 76 goals to his name in 122 international matches. The former Kansas City FC forward is the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Andorra vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
AFP

Brazil lose perfect start but close in on WC qualification

The returning Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory as hosts Colombia ended their perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a 0-0 draw in Barraquilla on Sunday. The Selecao had won their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals to lead the single South American table by eight points before kick-off. Coach Tite's side are still almost certain to qualify for next year's finals in Qatar as they maintain a 13-point lead over fifth-placed Colombia, with the top four progressing automatically. Copa America winners Argentina could cut Brazil's lead to six points if they beat Uruguay later on Sunday.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy