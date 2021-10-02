CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves: Previewing the NLDS versus the Brewers

By Clint Manry
sportstalkatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally official; for the fourth consecutive season, the Braves are NL East champions. The team secured its postseason fate with a 5-3 win over the Phillies on Thursday night, and in turn, guaranteed an NLDS matchup with the NL Central representative, the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta still has an inconsequential...

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NLDS Bracket 2021: Dates, TV Schedule for Braves vs. Brewers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers (95-67) will look to get their first postseason series win since 2018 when they take on the Atlanta Braves (88-73) in the National League Division Series. The Braves have won the NL East four years in a row and came within one game of reaching the World...
ATLANTA, GA
wtmj.com

Brewers begin NLDS against the Braves on Friday afternoon

The Brewers will play a pair of late afternoon games to start their push towards the World Series. Major League Baseball releasing game times through the first weekend of the Division Series this afternoon. The Brewers will open up their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Brandon Woodruff
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Five things we’ve learned from the 2021 regular season

As I’m beginning this post, the Braves have just beaten the Mets in the season finale, in which the outcome is completely irrelevant. Whether Atlanta won or lost on Sunday, the team has already punched its ticket to what should be an exciting NLDS next week versus Milwaukee, which seemed like a rather unrealistic outcome as recent as early August.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

What will the Braves rotation look like in the NLDS?

The Braves NLDS will feature a plethora of elite pitching matchups. Yesterday, Mark Bowman reported that Charlie Morton would receive the ball in Game 1. I think Max Fried deserves it more, given he’s been the best pitcher in baseball since the All-Star break, but you can’t really argue with Snitker for going with Morton, who has been the most consistent arm for the Braves all season and has a track record of success in the postseason. The 37-year-old veteran will likely be up against NL Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes of the Brewers and his league-leading 2.43 ERA. And what’s even crazier about that is Burnes’ minuscule 1.63 FIP actually suggests he’s been really unlucky this season.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Breaking down the NLDS matchup against the Brewers

The eighth episode of Blooper’s Brigade has arrived. This week, Chase Irle and Jake Gordon recap the Braves road to their fourth consecutive NL East title before previewing their upcoming series with the Brewers. As always, you can listen to Blooper’s Brigade wherever you get your favorite podcasts, or you can watch the full video below!
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: 2021 draftee Andrew Hoffmann wins minor league Pitcher of the Month

The 2021 MLB Draft is already paying dividends for the Braves organization. On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced its Player and Pitcher of the Month awards for September, naming right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann. Coming out of the University of Illinois as a top-five prospect from the Big 10 conference, Hoffman...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#Phillies#The Milwaukee Brewers#Mets#Braves Country#The Nl Central
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Luke Jackson’s slider is helping the team in more ways than one

About a week ago, Clint Manry went into detail regarding Luke Jackson’s slider, which has become one of the more dominant offerings in baseball and is a primary reason why Jackson has put together the best season of his career. From Clint’s piece:. As I mentioned earlier, this isn’t a...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

2022 MLB Free Agent Grades: The A-Team

We still have several weeks before all eligible players are officially listed as free agents, but with the 2021 MLB regular season now over, it’s time to begin looking at the upcoming class. Jeff Passan at ESPN has already published his annual post regarding the upcoming pool of players, which...
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Breaking down the offensive advantages in the NLDS by position

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers face off in the NLDS beginning on Friday. Much has been made (rightfully so) of the pitching prowess and matchups, but oftentimes, playoff games are won by the offense. So, I want to dive into each position and see who holds the upper hand for this best-of-five series.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: 2022 MLB Draft Position Announced

With the regular season finished, the Braves have been awarded their 2022 MLB draft pick position. Atlanta could receive a compensatory pick if they lose any big time free agents, but for now, they will pick once in the first round at 20th overall. The Braves would typically pick 19th,...
NFL
spectrumnews1.com

Brewers vs. Braves: 3 things to watch for in the NLDS series against Atlanta

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers will open a best-of-five National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Friday afternoon at American Family Field. It's only fitting that the year Hank Aaron passes away, the two franchises he played for meet for the first time ever in the playoffs. The Braves left Milwaukee for Atlanta after the 1965 season.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Evaluating another successful Stripers season

Along with the Braves, Triple-A Gwinnett concluded its 2021 regular season this past Sunday, nearly getting no-hit by Jacksonville (the Marlins Triple-A affiliate). The Stripers season finale yesterday went a lot like the team’s last few months — pretty poorly. But all-in-all, the team once again turned in a solid season, finishing 71-58 overall (and above .500 at home and on the road) — good enough for third-place in the league’s Southeast division.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Examining fan attendance from the 2021 regular season

As the MLB postseason began on Tuesday night, with a classic Yankees-Red Sox clash in the AL Wild Card game, perhaps its a good time to count our blessings. With COVID-19 reportedly on the decline overall, baseball normalcy mostly returned in 2021, and for much of the regular season, fans were allowed back into stadiums.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Release Arizona Fall League Roster

Today is a day that many prospect gurus crave and that is the Arizona Fall League Roster. With Minor League baseball getting back to normality, excitement for this league that collects some of the best talent in development is high once again. In today’s piece, we’ll take a look at the seven players selected to represent the Braves. Let’s dig in.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

ESPN’s Jeff Passan provides a not-so bold prediction for the Braves playoff run

As a part of ESPN’s MLB Playoff Preview, Jeff Passan came up with a bold October prediction for all ten teams remaining in the field. Most of them were serious, but the Braves’ one had a little bit of humor to it. Passan suggested that Will Smith will trend on Twitter at least three times.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Charlie Morton brings valuable experience to the NLDS

Roughly this time last year, the Braves were forced to prove their worthiness by defeating the Reds in the NL Wild Card game. Max Fried started that contest, pitching extremely well on his way to seven scoreless innings and five strikeouts. In fact, Fried was so sharp in that play-in game (and for all of 2020 for that matter), that Atlanta went with the lefty in Game 1 of the 2020 Division Series. Making his first career NLDS start versus the Marlins, Fried got hit around to the tune of four runs from six hits, and after four frames, he was done. Fortunately, though, his poor performance wasn’t detrimental as the Braves offense ended up breaking out for a dozen hits and three home runs. Fried didn’t necessarily pitch well enough to win, but the Atlanta lineup, as well as a five-man bullpen, picked him up for the 9-5 victory.
MLB
fox5atlanta.com

Braves fans excited ahead of NLDS Game 1 showdown with Brewers

ATLANTA - Even though Game 1 of the Braves' series with the Brewers is in Milwaukee, there's still a lot of excitement here in Atlanta. This season there have been ups and downs for the Braves, so fans' excitement and anticipation for this weekend's games are at an all-time. "It...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy