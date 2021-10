The Old Rochester Cultural Club held its inaugural meeting on Sept. 23, and it was a hit. The meeting brought more than 50 students, and the club looks to expand from there. An affiliate chapter of the Cultural Clubs of America, Inc. the group seeks to raise awareness of cultures, educate students about different life experiences and unite students across different schools. The Old Rochester chapter is run by Senora Diana Carreira and was introduced to OR by senior and Cultural Club of America CEO/Founder Edward Gonet IV.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO