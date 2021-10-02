CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man stabbed at home in Linda by a person who came to his door, Yuba County deputies say

By Vincent Moleski, The Sacramento Bee
 8 days ago

Oct. 2—A man was stabbed Friday afternoon at his home in Linda after a person came to his door, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department. In a news release, the Sheriff's Department said that the stabbing took place about 1:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Kenwood Way. The...

Appeal-Democrat

Linda man arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing incident

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a Linda man for attempted murder and other charges related to a stabbing incident on Friday, according to a YCSO news release. At around 1:30 p.m., Daniel Solis, 30, allegedly approached the front door of a residence in the 1800 block of Kenwood Way, East Linda, and when the victim opened the door, Solis forced entry at knife point and allegedly stabbed the 59-year-old man before fleeing. Solis fled on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and a mask. The victim was transported to the hospital and as of Monday afternoon remained in stable condition.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
