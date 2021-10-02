CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend isn’t disappointed by the failure of federal police reform. Here’s why.

By Jonathan Capehart
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI got schooled by John Legend during an interview for Washington Post Live on Friday. The music superstar — one of only 16 people to achieve EGOT status — is also an activist who talks with great knowledge and ease about how to combat systems of oppression to bring about equity and fairness. And it was during a conversation about police reform that Legend made an important point.

