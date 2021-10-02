CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body believed to be Miya Marcano, missing 19-year-old woman, has been found, Florida sheriff says

Authorities in Florida have discovered a body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference Saturday.

Detectives have notified Marcano's family, Mina said, but authorities are still waiting on an official identification to be made by the medical examiner.

"Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," Mina said.

Marcano had been missing since September 24, per the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

