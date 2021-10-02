CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stelter: This is the real reason Trump wants back on Twitter

CNN’s Brian Stelter says that former President Donald Trump is suing to get back onto Twitter because Trump clearly believes he needs Twitter in order to run for President in 2024.

Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Donald Trump
