DUI Suspect Arrested In Deadly North Hollywood Crash

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested late Friday night after one person was killed and two were taken to the hospital in a crash.

It happened on Sherman Way in North Hollywood just after 11 p.m. The driver of a pick-up truck was attempting to turn into a Denny’s parking lot at a high rate of speed, according to police. That’s when they slammed into the side of an SUV.

The person who died was in the back seat of the vehicle. Two people in the front of the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

