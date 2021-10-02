Women’s March targets US supreme court, with abortion on the line

Women’s March demonstrators hold signs during a rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC on Saturday.

The first Women’s March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the US supreme court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

Demonstrators filled the streets surrounding the court, shouting “My body, my choice” and cheering loudly to the beat of drums.

Before heading out on the march, they rallied in a square near the White House, waving signs that read: “Mind your own uterus,” “I love someone who had an abortion,” and “Abortion is a personal choice, not a legal debate,” among other messages. Some wore T-shirts reading simply “1973,” a reference to the landmark Roe v Wade decision, which made abortion legal for generations of American women.

Women rally at Foley Square before marching to Washington Square Park in New York City on Saturday. Photograph: Steve Sanchez/Pacific Press/Rex/Shutterstock

Elaine Baijal, a 19-year-old student at American University, said her mother told her of coming to a march for legal abortion with her own mother in the 1970s. “It’s sad that we still have to fight for our right 40 years later. But it’s a tradition I want to continue,” Baijal said.

Organisers say the Washington march was among hundreds of abortion-themed protests held around the country on Saturday. The demonstrations took place two days before the start of a new term for the supreme court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the US, after appointments of justices by Donald Trump strengthened conservative control of the high court.

“Shame, shame, shame!” marchers chanted while walking past the Trump International hotel on their way to the supreme court. Some booed and waved their fists at the Trump landmark.

The day before the march, the Biden administration urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September. It is one of a series of cases that will give the nation’s divided high court occasion to uphold or overrule Roe v Wade.

The Texas law motivated many of the demonstrators and speakers.

“We’re going to keep giving it to Texas,” Marsha Jones, of the Afiya Center for Black women’s health care in Dallas, pledged to the Washington crowd. “You can no longer tell us what to do with our bodies!”

Women’s March protesters hold signs showing support for abortion and reproductive rights outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Saturday. Photograph: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock

Alexis McGill Johnson, the president of Planned Parenthood nationally, told of women forced to drive hours across state lines – sometimes multiple state lines – to end pregnancies in the weeks since the Texas law went into effect.

“The moment is dark … but that is why we are here,” Johnson told the crowd packed into Freedom Square and the surrounding streets. With the upcoming supreme court term, “no matter where you are, this fight is at your doorstep right now,” he said.

In Springfield, Illinois, several hundred people rallied on the Old State Capitol square. Prominent among them were the Illinois Handmaids, wearing red robes and white bonnets reminiscent of the subjugated women of Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale and carrying signs that said, “Mind Your Own Uterus” and “Mother By Choice.”

Brigid Leahy, senior director of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said that two days after the Texas restrictions took effect Planned Parenthood recorded the first women from Texas traveling to Illinois for the procedure, with more following since.

“They are trying to figure out paying for airfare or gas or a train ticket, they may need hotel and meals,” Leahy said. “They have to figure out time off of work, and they have to figure out childcare. This can be a real struggle.”

With a sign reading “Not this again” attached to a clothes hanger, Gretchen Snow, of Bloomington, Illinois, said: “Women need to be safe and they need to not have to worry about how much money they have to be safe.”

A native elder speaks at the Women’s March in downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: Raquel Natalicchio/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

On the west coast, thousands marched through downtown Los Angeles to a rally in front of City Hall. Protesters chanted: “Abortion on demand and without apology, Only revolution can make women free!”

In New York, Gov Kathy Hochul spoke at rallies in Seneca Falls and then Albany. “I’m sick and tired of having to fight over abortion rights,” she said. “It’s settled law in the nation and you are not taking that right away from us, not now not ever.”

Supporters of reproductive choice take part in the nationwide Women’s March in Washington DC. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

At an unrelated event in Maine, Republican senator Susan Collins called the Texas law “extreme, inhumane and unconstitutional” and said she’s working to make Roe v Wade the “law of the land.”

She said she was working with two Democrats and another Republican on “vetting” the language of their bill. Collins declined to identify her colleagues, but said the legislation would be introduced soon.

An opponent of women’s access to abortion called this year’s march theme “macabre.”

“What about equal rights for unborn women?” tweeted Jeanne Mancini, the president of an anti-abortion group called March for Life.

The Women’s March has become a regular event – although interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic – since millions of women demonstrated in the US and around the world the day after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. Trump endorsed punishing women for getting abortions and made appointment of conservative judges a mission of his presidency.