CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

3 Slimming Pieces of Clothing Celebs Wear to Look Thinner

By Cameron Jones
Woman's World
Woman's World
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrities know their angles. They also know how to dress their bodies to look thin. Slimming wrap styles cinch every body type in the right places. Discover how the waist-defining style flatters your figure and find the vibrant accessories that make it pop. See more of our best product recommendations.

www.womansworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Ciara Should Get a Penalty For Looking This Good in Her Russell Wilson-Inspired Met Gala Dress

When it came to the 2021 Met Gala, Ciara understood the assignment and she ran with it . . . she ran with it right into the end zone. On Monday night, the stunning singer and mom of three stepped out on the red carpet wearing a jersey dress by designer Peter Dundas that resembled none other than her husband Russell Wilson's NFL jersey. The lime-green sequined dress was inspired by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback's number 3 jersey. With the theme of the Met Gala being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Ciara rocked a football-shaped purse and Russell's 2013 Super Bowl ring — because there is nothing more American than football!
NFL
thezoereport.com

Even Jennifer Lopez Owns Sweatsuits — Here Are Her Favorites

Jennifer Lopez loves her sweatsuits. When she’s not on the red carpet, the star readily reverts back into this comfy matching attire. (This year alone, the celeb was spotted in her usual sweatshirt and joggers combo over a dozen times.) Lopez’s monochromatic sweatsuits make up the majority of her off-duty wardrobe — so much so that she even wore them all throughout the holiday season in 2020. Thus, if you were feeling guilty about not revamping your wardrobe to account for re-emergence fashion, don't — even one of the most glamorous women in the world spends time in comfy sets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Look Long#Clothing#Thinner#Wrap Dress#Gvlerriy#Amazon Com#Rf Rizir Fashion#Lulus Com#Anthropologie Com#Macys Com
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is the Ultimate Showgirl in Gowns Designed by Her Sister at ‘Love For Sale’ Westfield Preview

Lady Gaga is giving fans the ultimate intimate experience of her new album. The singer joined forces with premier shopping brand Westfield today for an exclusive event to help launch her forthcoming album with Tony Bennett, “Love For Sale.” Gaga performed a selection of classic songs as well as new duets ahead of the project’s release on Oct. 1. For the one-of-a-kind, virtual-meets-physical concert, audiences heard Lady Gaga perform at both in-person “Fan Zones” in 21 Westfield centers across Europe and the US as well as online for a “Watch Together” fan function. For the event, the “Telephone” artist debuted a mix...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
seattlemet.com

Cold-Weather Jackets That'll Keep You Warm

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Here in the Pacific Northwest, the cold, wind, and rain are pretty much a given. So suitable...
APPAREL
WGN Radio

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

22 of the Best Deals We're Shopping at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event

Beauty-lovers, it's time to treat yourself without breaking the bank, with discounted makeup, skin care, and hair-care products all on Amazon Beauty. The retailer is hosting its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul event, where you can score deals on a wide variety of beauty favorites. Here are the details: starting now...
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Here for Fall

Thanks to celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking these clogs, Crocs have made a comeback. And considering the fact that Bieber even launched two collaborations with the brand, it's clear that the artist loves the iconic shoe -- and he isn't the only one. Now, Nicki Minaj's pink Crocs are getting a lot of love on social media. In addition to Bieber, more stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

20 Maternity Dresses to Consider Wearing This Fall, Courtesy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and More Expectant Celebs

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Yes, you could spend the rest of your term in sweats and leggings, but a few cute maternity dresses could easily make your pregnancy that much better. Whether it’s a cozy knit or a silky wrap dress, these one-and-done pieces make getting dressed easy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

3 Runway-Inspired Looks You Can Wear Right Now

During fashion week, we look to the runways for inspiration, for artistry. Designers with a flair for the absurd can often deter the lukewarm fashion observer, but amidst all that sartorial chaos, many collections and looks are actually quite wearable. Especially post-pandemic, many designers like Molly Goddard have toned down their designs to appeal to a more casual-oriented market. To better demonstrate this concept, we've recreated three looks for you to shop immediately, instead of waiting for the collections to hit the store.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Woman's World

Woman's World

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Woman's World is America’s number one best-selling women's magazine at retail. Womansworld.com offers a feel-good mix of heartwarming human interest stories plus inspiration and advice on topics ranging from health and wellbeing, diet and nutrition, and beauty and decor. We strive to provide a daily dose of useful info and joy to midlife women.

 https://www.womansworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy