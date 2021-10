With the Battlefield 2042 open beta set to release next week, it is perhaps surprising that EA (and/or Dice) has not yet confirmed what kind of PC you’re going to need to be able to play it. Well, that is, until now. Following a report via Videocardz, the official PC requirements for Battlefield 2042 have been revealed and, on the whole, they’re surprisingly benign. But not, of course, without a couple of question marks!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO