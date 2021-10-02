Michael Kay blows the call on Anthony Rizzo’s first-inning solo home run vs. Rays: ‘TIE GAME’

The pressure of the moment is getting to everyone associated with the Yankees.

Veteran broadcaster Michael Kay was hit with an error for his call of Anthony Rizzo’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Rays at the Stadium.

“That one is driven deep to right. See ya! TIE GAME!” Kay bellowed for his audience watching the matinee on the YES Network.

The only problem was the Bombers had fallen into an early 3-0 hole on a day they have a chance to clinch a wild card spot win a win over their AL East rivals.

Kay quickly caught his mistake.

“No. No. It’s a solo home run. I got ahead of myself. It’s 3-1.”

The Yankees — who saw Jordan Montgomery give up an actual three-run shot to Brandon Lowe in the top of the frame — can also clinch a wild card spot even if they don’t complete a comeback Saturday if the Blue Jays and the Mariners both lose.

Montgomery did his best to keep the conversation away from Kay’s gaffe by giving up another three-run homer to Lowe in the third inning and then a solo shot to Mike Zunino. The lefty left after allowing seven runs on six hits and those crushing homers.

Not the start the Yankees needed from Montgomery .... or Kay.