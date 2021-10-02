CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Michael Kay blows the call on Anthony Rizzo’s first-inning solo home run vs. Rays: ‘TIE GAME’

By Daily News Sports Desk, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago

The pressure of the moment is getting to everyone associated with the Yankees.

Veteran broadcaster Michael Kay was hit with an error for his call of Anthony Rizzo’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Rays at the Stadium.

“That one is driven deep to right. See ya! TIE GAME!” Kay bellowed for his audience watching the matinee on the YES Network.

The only problem was the Bombers had fallen into an early 3-0 hole on a day they have a chance to clinch a wild card spot win a win over their AL East rivals.

Kay quickly caught his mistake.

“No. No. It’s a solo home run. I got ahead of myself. It’s 3-1.”

The Yankees — who saw Jordan Montgomery give up an actual three-run shot to Brandon Lowe in the top of the frame — can also clinch a wild card spot even if they don’t complete a comeback Saturday if the Blue Jays and the Mariners both lose.

Montgomery did his best to keep the conversation away from Kay’s gaffe by giving up another three-run homer to Lowe in the third inning and then a solo shot to Mike Zunino. The lefty left after allowing seven runs on six hits and those crushing homers.

Not the start the Yankees needed from Montgomery .... or Kay.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Will the New York Yankees resign Anthony Rizzo?

The ending of the New York Yankees season this year seemed incredibly fitting. The team was incredibly frustrating to watch all season long and either looked like the best team in the world or one of the worst teams in the league depending on the game. This week, the Yankees...
MLB
FanSided

Michael Kay’s call of huge Giancarlo Stanton home run was woefully bad (Video)

YES Network play-by-play commentator Michael Kay botched his call of Giancarlo Stanton’s home run during Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. MLB has now reached the final week of the 2021 season, meaning that the mad dash for the final playoff spots are underway. The New York Yankees are looking to clinch one of the two Wild Card spots, and have been on fire, as evidenced by their three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox this past season. Plenty of credit belongs to Giancarlo Stanton, who was at it again during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Mike Zunino
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Swats 22nd homer

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 12-2 loss to the Rays. The first baseman took Shane Baz deep in the bottom of the first inning, but the Yankees were already in a 3-0 hole at that point. After going 16 games without a homer, Rizzo has gone yard twice in the last three games to give him 22 on the year, including eight since joining New York at the trade deadline.
MLB
Parkland Talk

Anthony Rizzo Hits 250th Career Home Run

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas first basemen Anthony Rizzo reached a milestone on Wednesday, hitting his 250th career home run. Rizzo, a 2007 graduate from MSD, played 11 seasons in the big leagues before being traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline this summer. The 32-year-old hit 242 home runs with the Chicago Cubs after recording his first as a member of the San Diego Padres.
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Yankees to face Anthony Rizzo-Luke Voit first-base decision

TORONTO — It’s clear the Yankees are riding with Anthony Rizzo at first base down the stretch, with Luke Voit benched again with a left-hander on the mound on Tuesday. Aaron Boone said he weighed playing the righty-swinging Voit against Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu, but went with Rizzo instead.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rays#Mariners#The Yes Network#Bombers#The Blue Jays#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
WFAN Sports Radio

Anthony Rizzo on leading off Wild Card Game: 'I'll be ready to set the tone'

DJ LeMahieu was the leadoff hitter for 144 of the Yankees’ 162 games, and when he went down last weekend, Gleyber Torres took over that spot for the entire final series. Tonight, though, the first Yankee to bat against Nathan Eovaldi will be Anthony Rizzo, who led off exactly once for the Yankees this year – on August 1 in Miami, a game where the Yankees didn’t have LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, or Gio Urshela in the lineup – and four times for the Cubs before that.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo accomplish rare feat in American League wild-card game

(AUDACY) The American League wild-card game Tuesday featured familiar faces for Chicago Cubs fans. Former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber and former first baseman Anthony Rizzo were pitted against each other, and both homered for their respective teams. In the end, it was Schwarber who came out on top in the Red Sox’s 6-2 win over Rizzo’s Yankees.
MLB
NBC Sports

Stanton's first inning single fooled a lot of people, including the Yankee call

Depending on how you took in Tuesday's American League Wild Card Game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park, you may have thought it was the visitors who struck first. Yankees broadcaster John Sterling thought that Giancarlo Stanton had homered over the Green Monster in...
MLB
Washington Times

Devers’ ninth-inning home run sinks Nationals in season finale

Rafael Devers and the rest of the Boston Red Sox knew going into the regular season’s final day that they were in a win-and-in scenario for the playoffs. That didn’t make Devers nervous Sunday, even after his club fell behind against the Washington Nationals — and it didn’t stop Boston manager Alex Cora from keeping an eye on the other relevant games.
MLB
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy