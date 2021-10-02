Smoky air from fires persists in Valley, Sierra. Here’s how bad it is this weekend
Unhealthy to hazardous air quality readings dominated the charts Saturday in the central San Joaquin Valley and neighboring foothills and the Sierra Nevada. Smoke from area wildfires, including the KNP Complex burning in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, will continue to “plague” the Valley for the next few days, said the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program in a Saturday morning update.www.mercedsunstar.com
