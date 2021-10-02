Father of Oklahoma football star blasts Lincoln Riley’s offense on Twitter
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has not had the breakout season many anticipated, and his father has noticed. The Oklahoma Sooners are 4-0 heading into Saturday’s game against Kansas State, but they have looked beatable. They got all they could handle from Nebraska in a 23-16 win two weeks ago, and last week they escaped with a 16-13 win over West Virginia. The Heisman candidacy of quarterback Spencer Rattler has taken a hit, and the home fans in Norman chanted for his backup to play against the Mountaineers.fansided.com
Comments / 0