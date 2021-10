Christmas Wine Train Tickets Go On Sale On Tuesday. Thirsty Thursdays are getting in the holiday spirit this December with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Christmas Wine Trains! Escape the hustle and bustle of the season inside the beautifully decorated coaches of the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Wine Experience train rides offered on Thursday, December 2, Thursday, December 9 and Thursday, December 16. What a great way to spend date night or a girls night out while taking a break from the fast pace of the holiday season.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO