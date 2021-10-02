CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Brighton held to goalless draw by unimpressive Arsenal

 8 days ago

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion created a slew of chances but failed to get many of them on target as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a rudderless Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

On a wet, blustery evening, defender Lewis Dunk fluffed a golden chance to give the home side the lead in the 21st minute, blazing the ball high over the bar after it was spilled by Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Brighton dominated the opening 45 minutes but it was Arsenal who went closest to scoring as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the post from a tight angle during a rare first-half attack.

For all their possession, Brighton struggled to get shots on target and they were almost punished when Emile Smith Rowe broke away in the 75th minute, but Robert Sanchez was able to steer his shot behind for a corner.

With the final whistle approaching the Seagulls turned the screw as they created a flurry of late chances, but the Arsenal rearguard held firm despite conceding 21 goal-scoring opportunities to claim a scarcely-deserved point.

The result sees Brighton rise to fifth in the table on 14 points after seven games, two behind leaders Chelsea. Arsenal are ninth on 10 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)

