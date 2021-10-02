'Frightful Frontier' haunted house at children's museum opens soon

INDIANAPOLIS — It's almost time to saddle up for scary fun on the Frightful Frontier at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

The traditional haunted house is back after a reduced outdoor experience last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once again, there will be lights on and lights off hours for kids and adults to experience the "Bony Express," "Boo Hoo Cemetery" and the "Witchin' Post."

The Frightful Frontier opens on Oct. 9 and runs through Oct. 31.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online .