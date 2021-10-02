CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Sword-wielding man dressed as ninja injures soldiers training at California airport

By Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eTMi_0cFEVs1n00

(NEXSTAR) – A man in California has been arrested after striking a special operations soldier with a sword and injuring another with a piece of asphalt, all while dressed in “full ninja garb,” according to an incident report that has since been confirmed by a U.S. Army spokesperson.

On Sept. 18, police responded to a report of assault at the Inyokern Airport in Inyokern, where 26 special operations solders were “hunkered down” in a hangar following the attacks, Stars and Stripes reported.

1 left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East Nashville

Police were able to locate the suspect, who then “brandished the sword at deputies” before officers deployed non-lethal projectile rounds, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The suspect ran off, after which deputies used a Taser to subdue him and place him under arrest.

The sheriff’s office has identified the attacker as 25-year-old Gino Rivera. He has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, brandishing a weapon with the intent to resist or prevent an arrest, vandalism, and obstructing/delaying a peace officer in the discharge of their duties, according to police.

One of the victims told officials that he was smoking a cigarette outside the hangar when the suspect approached and asked if he knew who he was, or where his family was. The soldier replied that he did not, at which point the man slashed him with the sword.

The soldier then ran back to the hangar, where he and another soldier began locking the doors. The suspect followed, kicking and punching the doors, before grabbing a chunk of asphalt and throwing it through a window, striking one of the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXs8P_0cFEVs1n00
The suspect threw a rock into the hangar, injuring a soldier, before police arrived and apprehended the attacker. (Kern County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect was also dressed in “full ninja garb,” according to an incident report that began circulating on social media. The report was later verified by an Army spokesperson who spoke with Stars and Stripes.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rivera is currently being held on a $125,000 bond ahead of a hearing on Oct. 25, according to Kern County inmate records.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Teen suspect arrested after Nashville carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have arrested a teenage suspect involved in a Nashville carjacking late Saturday night. Police arrested and charged 15-year-old Ali Hassan with two counts of aggravated robbery for the carjacking that occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Humphreys and Pillows Streets.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vandalism#East Nashville#Nexstar#U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WKRN News 2

Businesses reopen following ATF shootout in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI has cleared the scene following Tuesday’s deadly shootout involving the ATF in South Nashville. Friday morning, crews towed away the two main vehicles involved in the shooting. Bullets rang out between the two cars, as shown in surveillance footage obtained by News 2. Several...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

1K+
Followers
474
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy