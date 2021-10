The second round is here at the 2021 World Grand Prix with a shorter amount of games as the format increases to best of five sets and best of five legs per set. In action are the players who opened the tournament back on the opening night including the World Number One, Gerwyn Price who is third game up against Mervyn King. With Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright both falling by the wayside last night, 'The Iceman' will now fancy his chances of adding the World Grand Prix back-to-back.

